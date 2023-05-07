Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $967.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.