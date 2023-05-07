Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $77.88 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,927.66 or 0.06637399 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00057622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00037770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,857,579 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

