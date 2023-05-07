Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $76.87 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Stratis has a market cap of $76.87 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.53 or 0.06576802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00057355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,843,575 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

