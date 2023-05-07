StockNews.com Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

