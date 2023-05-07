StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.