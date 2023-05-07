StockNews.com Downgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 3.2 %
P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $237.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
