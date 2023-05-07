StockNews.com Downgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 3.2 %

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $237.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

