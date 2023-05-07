StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Stories

