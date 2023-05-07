Stifel Nicolaus Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $129.50

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

