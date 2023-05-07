Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.58-€0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.085-€1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STVN remained flat at €26.85 ($29.51) during trading on Friday. 152,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a twelve month high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.03 and a 200 day moving average of €20.38.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,743,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

