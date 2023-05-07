Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.