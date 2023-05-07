Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
