Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Critical Contrast

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 11.99% 15.24% 6.00% Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Risk & Volatility

Mondelez International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

75.9% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mondelez International and Steakholder Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $31.50 billion 3.35 $2.72 billion $2.87 27.02 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.38

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mondelez International and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 4 12 0 2.75 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondelez International presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.22%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Steakholder Foods on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals. Its brands include, but are not limited to, Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates, and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.