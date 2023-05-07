Status (SNT) Price Down 4% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Status has a market capitalization of $99.90 million and $907,187.69 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,923.88 or 1.00043348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02591547 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,362,154.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

