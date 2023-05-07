STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003796 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.88 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

