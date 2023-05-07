Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $127.31.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

