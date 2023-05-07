Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $127.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,092,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,532,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,520,000 after buying an additional 242,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

