Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.47. 1,874,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $127.31. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

