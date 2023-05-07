Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.49

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.49 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.46 ($0.49). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 39.35 ($0.49), with a volume of 39,364 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,967.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($21,864.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 762,762 shares of company stock worth $28,737,718 and sold 249,626 shares worth $8,905,237. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

