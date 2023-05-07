Square Token (SQUA) Price Tops $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $130,680.53 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00008274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 2.37350645 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $238,420.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

