SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes $9.21 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 219,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 1.0% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,305 shares of company stock worth $4,622,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $51.84. 1,890,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

