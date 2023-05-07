SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,663. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

