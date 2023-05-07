SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $34.31 Million Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 888,976 shares during the period. Embraer comprises about 3.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Embraer were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,301,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 87.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 155.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

ERJ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

