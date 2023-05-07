SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $3.58 Million Position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,763 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.43% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 2,272,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.