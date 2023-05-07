SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $213,000 Holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 200,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.17 million and a PE ratio of 176.18. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

