SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 1.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Corteva by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,668,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

