SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $12.99 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 1.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $311.11. 494,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average is $340.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

