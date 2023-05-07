SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires 20,062 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 956,736 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. 200,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $707.17 million and a P/E ratio of 176.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Inter & Co, Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

