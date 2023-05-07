Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $56.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

