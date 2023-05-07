SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

