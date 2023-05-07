SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 2,618,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,026. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

