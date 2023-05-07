SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.