Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend by an average of 29.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 88.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $79.21 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Insider Activity

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

