Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

SNA opened at $260.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.41. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $265.02.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,277 shares of company stock worth $16,055,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.