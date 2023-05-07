Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 200,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,471 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,927,342 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,548,000 after purchasing an additional 245,593 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 2.4 %

NKE opened at $126.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

