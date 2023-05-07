Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $24.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 384.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $24,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.52. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

