Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $21.77 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $385.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $388.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

