Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.26 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.7 %

MS stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

