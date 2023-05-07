Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,565 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $39,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

