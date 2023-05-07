Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

BLK stock opened at $644.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.