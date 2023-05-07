Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 336,500 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 336,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

