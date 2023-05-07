Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.05 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

