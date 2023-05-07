SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $88.29 on Friday. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $234.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,601,105.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,601,105.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,777 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,839. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.