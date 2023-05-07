SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.28

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $334.87 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,881.86 or 1.00015576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002329 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

