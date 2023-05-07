Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLCMF opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$2.92 and a one year high of C$2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.68.

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following business segments: Messaging, Voice, Email, Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMB), and Other. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

