Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CLCMF opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a one year low of C$2.92 and a one year high of C$2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.68.
About Sinch AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinch AB (publ) (CLCMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.