Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

