Simmons Bank Sells 7,279 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,274. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

