Simmons Bank Sells 517 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

