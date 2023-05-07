Simmons Bank Sells 31,488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,775,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

