Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 107,463 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSKGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,344. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK (NYSE:GSKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.