Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 107,463 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,344. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

