Simmons Bank Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.09. 1,862,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.72. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

