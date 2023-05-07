Simmons Bank Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of APD traded up $5.63 on Friday, hitting $296.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.